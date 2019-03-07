PHOENIX — The world of working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is slowly slipping away, now you can earn cash "freelance style" with the push of a button.

But now a Scottsdale-based company has an app for that! It's a game changer called "Qwick."

It's geared toward food and beverage businesses caught in a jam and people trying to make some extra dough.

"We are revolutionizing the temporary food and beverage space," Blaine Light with Qwick said.

Light describes Qwick as an on-demand app that connects food and beverage workers with ways to make money.

"We pre-vet and certify every person through an in-person orientation," he said. Qwick also vets the businesses who use it to provide work.

This way when someone calls out sick, there's still someone there to pick the phone or the slack.

"(We) only send the best and high quality people...and each time after a business posts they then give a rating themselves," he said.

Not all businesses are on board.

Jason Brody, the bar manager at Nick's Italian Restaurant in Scottsdale, is skeptical of the service during a single shift.

"Just because we're more of a scratch kitchen and everything is kind of homemade," Brody said.

"We don't run a traditional bar program with vodka sodas and rum and cokes, we're more of a craft cocktail place with full-service menu."

Matthew Wohleb with Nook Kitchen in Phoenix, on the other hand, says they'd consider it -- but only to an extent.

"I think for minor roles in the restaurant -- hostessing, maybe a dishwasher position, something that doesn't need a lot of training," Wohleb said.

Still, Light is confident that Qwick will continue to grow the connection between businesses and bartenders and caterers with cooks.

"As a professional, I'd want to be on the platform for the freedom and flexibility," Light said.

"I'd want to provide a little extra income for my family or I just might want to go somewhere or do something and might need some money to do that."