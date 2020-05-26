School board candidate Scott Weinberg who misidentified Westgate shooter quits

"I will be taking a step back from politics to focus on my family and serving my community in more productive ways."

PHOENIX — A school board candidate who caused an uproar when he misidentified the gunman in last week’s Westgate shooting as a “left-wing LGBTQ” college student has quit the race.

Scott Weinberg announced on Facebook on Tuesday that he is dropping his campaign for Kyrene School District Governing Board, which covers schools in several Phoenix suburbs.

All campaign contributions will be refunded. A 20-year-old man later identified as Armando Hernandez Jr. went to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale last Wednesday and wounded three people with an assault rifle, according to police.

Weinberg tweeted an Arizona State University student who happened to have the exact same name was the shooter.