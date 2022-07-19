Scorpions are active in the Valley. But this could help keep them out of your house.

Scorpion Repel, a Valley company, invented a new glass-like product that can be painted on the outside of a home with the goal of keeping scorpions out.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — As the heat rages on, so does the risk of a dangerous sting of scorpions in our Arizona desert. So far this year, the state’s two Poison Control Centers have already managed more than 1,800 scorpion stings. Last year, those two poison control centers managed nearly 5,500 stings in total.

The Poison Center averages 15 calls per day for scorpion stings, Banner Health reported. The medical director also added most calls are treated at home, but sometimes high-risk cases like in small children, have to be taken to hospital to get anti-venom and treatment.

Scorpions are very active during the late spring, summer and even early fall months, as temperatures warm across the Valley. Arizona is home to the Arizona bark scorpion, the most venomous scorpion in North America. Its venom can be deadly in extremely rare cases.

Bark scorpions can be found in a lot of different places because it can climb from rocks to cracks in walls, trees and inside of homes. Just ask Tony Gonzales, the Co-Founder of Scorpion Repel, a company that specializes in home scorpion protection.

Gonzales said he joined the Scorpion Repel team after his then 3-year-old son suffered a sting.

“It was the scariest thing we had gone through," he said. "He was in so much pain. When his throat started closing up, and he was convulsing, his eyes were going behind his head. It was really, really scary.”

If you find a scorpion at home, Banner Health's Dr. Daniel Brooks said remove it from your house with a broom or whatever way you feel is safest. Then find out if there are more. Most sting cases can be treated at home, he added, but a few are more serious.

“One or two patients out of 10 will have a progression of symptoms that can radiate throughout their entire arm or leg, and about one in 20 or so have very severe reactions," Dr. Brooks said. "They’re not an allergic reaction. It’s due to the venom. And those folks can have a compromised airway and can get very sick if not treated appropriately. Which typically involves going to an emergency department and getting anti-venom.”

Banner Health officials said they have seen a slight increase in scorpion calls this year, but it’s too soon to tell if the data is leading to any kind of a trend.

In addition to spraying for scorpions, Scorpion Repel has invented a new product that can be painted around the perimeter of a home to help keep scorpions away.

Scorpion Repel officials said the product is like painting smooth glass around the outside of your home, so scorpions can't cling to the outside material and climb in. The goal is to stop them from getting inside.

To keep scorpions away, Scorpion Repel first recommends using a black light at night to see if you have them outside. Scorpions travel together, so if you find one, there could be others. Clear vines, debris and other standing water or vegetation scorpions use to survive on.

If you get stung, Mayo Clinic also said most stings are not severe. Cleaning the sting and putting a cool compress along with over-the-counter pain relievers helps.

Stings can be severe in young children and babies, and they may need medical treatment. Call Banner's Poison Control Center for medical tips.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube