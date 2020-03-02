Editor's note: The above video is from a Jan. 28 newscast

Nearly a week ago, a Facebook post showed photos of syringes being found on the grounds of Washington Elementary School. Now, the school resource officer that shared those photos has been reassigned.

Additionally parents say the problem is bigger than the school is letting on.

Since 12 News first reported this issue last week, more photos of needles and aluminum foil have surfaced.

Sara Fierro, who has two kids at the school, said these items were found at the school’s clean-up day on Saturday.

“I’m concerned with the things that are being found on school property and the fact that it’s being kept quiet,” Fierro said. “They’re not notifying parents of the activity that’s going on. And the one person that was trying to do something about it is no longer at the school.”

According to Fierro, that one person was the school’s resource officer. Neither Phoenix Police nor Washington Elementary School District would say why he was reassigned.

Fierro said the SRO was loved by kids “because he was very involved with them. He you know did a lot of activities with them.”

Josie Slowinski, who also has two kids at the school, said her son and the SRO canvassed campus over lunch and found drug paraphernalia.

“[I’m] not happy about the situation," Slowinski said. "Something that needs to be fixed.”

In a statement, the school said the safety of students and staff is the number one priority and grounds are swept daily before students arrive. Previously, the school’s principle talked about the challenges of being located on 27th and Northern Avenues – a busy intersection.

“So we have a lot of people who walk up and down the street. We have a city bus stop out in front of the school. So there are a lot of different reasons for what we find on our campus.”

A police spokesperson said the SRO officer is still assigned to his precinct and that she is not aware of any administrative investigation at this time.