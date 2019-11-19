CHANDLER, Ariz. — The five alleged victims in the Hamilton High School football assault case have reached a settlement with some of the defendants in the civil lawsuit, according to court records.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the five victims in May. It demanded a jury trial and named several staff members, Chandler Unified School District, the alleged abusers and their parents.

The suit claims that over the period of two years, the five minors were victims of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and that the school administrators conspired to make no report to the proper authorities and failed to take any action to prevent further attacks or to punish the perpetrators.

The court docket says the victims reached a settlement on Monday with multiple defendants, including the Chandler Unified School District, former principal Ken James and former athletic director Shawn Rustad.

Former head coach Steve Belles was not included in the settlement, court paperwork shows.

The terms of the settlement are unknown at this time.

The defendants who settled and the plaintiffs will need to file dismissal paperwork within 30 days.

