A school bus carrying high school students in Chandler was involved in a car crash early Friday.

The Chandler Police Department said two vehicles crashed in a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road, causing one of the car to hit a school bus occupied by Hamilton High School students.

There were about 16 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

One student and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

