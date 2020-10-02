PHOENIX — A low-pressure system from the west coast is headed for the Phoenix area, with increasing chance for rainfall Monday night.

Heavy showers were hitting the Yuma area in the early afternoon. These showers will slide to the Phoenix area over the course of the evening.

A few thunderstorms will be possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail. We can’t rule out some localized flooding tonight under some of the stronger storms.

The weather will remain active in the Valley into the evening and overnight. We’ll still have showers on radar for the Tuesday morning drive, but there will be a gradual tapering off from west to east.

12 News Weather Watcher David Crook captured video of gentle but steady rain falling in Peoria Monday afternoon.

For the High Country, rain will change to snow and coverage of precipitation will go up.

The snow level will drop to 5000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect along the Rim and the White Mountains and even up near Window Rock until 12 a.m. Wednesday. Travel will be the trickiest from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The I-40 corridor near Flagstaff, which is not under a Winter Weather Advisory, will see 1-3 inches.

Snow will be the heaviest overnight and linger across the White Mountains for most of Tuesday.

