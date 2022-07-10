Scary moments at Carl Hayden football game after reports of shots fired nearby

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating reports of shots fired outside a high school football game Friday night.
Officers responded to Carl Hayden High School near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street upon getting reports of shots fired.
Police say at this time, no injuries have been reported. Officers are on the scene investigating what led up to the incident.
Carl Hayden's football team was facing Douglas High School when the reported incident took place.
Fans at the game say everyone in attendance was led to the auditorium, away from the windows. Witnesses say the game ended early due to the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.
