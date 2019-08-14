PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they've gotten reports of scammers impersonating county employees and telling people they have arrest warrants for missing jury duty or unpaid fines.

The scammers reportedly tell the victims to pay immediately and they are instructed to "withdraw cash, purchase money orders or gift cards and provide them the card numbers," according to the sheriff's office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says scammers go as far as to tell victims to meet them at the sheriff's office headquarters to make it seem believable.

The callers are also using real employee information, such as names, birthdays and phone numbers, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says employees will never ask for money over the phone or ask to meet in person for money.

If you get an unusual call from a number you don't know and the caller says they are from the sheriff's office, do not give them any personal information.

You can report the calls to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8777).

