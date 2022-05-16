Say hello to the new Sumatran tiger calling the Phoenix Zoo home

Raja the Sumatran tiger is 3 years old and weighs 312 pounds. He joins the zoo from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has a new addition to its animal family.

Raja is a 3-year-old Sumatran tiger and came to Arizona from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington. At 312 pounds, the tiger is an impressive sight to see.

According to zoo officials, Raja was very calm during the trip to the Valley and is adjusting to his new surroundings quickly. Although, he is still getting used to the warmer weather.

So if you want to get a glimpse of Raja, officials said the best time to see him would be during the morning hours.

Welcome to Phoenix, Raja!

