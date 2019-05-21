PHOENIX — Today in AZ had a couple of special visitors this morning. Emma Jade and her new baby, Eden, stopped by Studio 12A to say hello to the team and viewers.

The new addition to the 12 News family made her TV debut Tuesday as the Today in AZ team came prepared with a couple of gifts.

Of course, Emma got a new case of Diet Coke, and baby Eden received a pink embroidered 12 News outfit.

Another highlight of the morning was Vanessa Ramirez getting to hold Emma's new baby as they closed out the show.

Please help us welcome Eden to the 12 News family!