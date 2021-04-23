Saving the endangered Hedgehog Cactus in Arizona

An ADOT biology specialist is teaming up with the Desert Botanical Garden to try to save an endangered species of cacti.

PHOENIX — When we see construction happening on a new roadway or freeway, we may not always stop and think about the impact it’s having on our environment, but it's top of mind for ADOT.

Right now, an ADOT biology specialist is teaming up with the Desert Botanical Garden to try to save an endangered species of cacti that are getting displaced for a new bridge.

A new bridge for drivers on the US 60 between Superior and Globe

ADOT is keeping traffic moving between Superior and Globe.

It’s a federally funded ADOT project between Superior and Globe. Crews are working to construct a new bridge to replace an obsolete structure, to carry traffic onto US 60.

Before starting construction, ADOT looked at the environmental impact

“Part of that is looking at threatened and endangered species,” said Joshua Fife, ADOT biology specialist.

He says every time ADOT starts a project, they at the environmental impact.

“To preserve wildlife and also help development happen,” Fife said.

A partnership to save an endangered species, unique to Arizona

In this case, saving an endangered species - the Hedgehog cactus.

“It’s the only place that they exist,” he said.

So, they teamed up with the Desert Botanical Garden to make it happen.

“We jumped at the opportunity because it is such a special plant,” said Steven Blackwell, conservations collections manager.

“The flowers here are a very beautiful magenta color,” he said.

Blackwell says there are extreme conservation concerns about the species.

“That’s why we’re aiming to protect it,” he said.

The mission to save the Hedgehog Cactus comes with challenges

Part of the mission? Climbing down 100-foot cliffs to collect them.

“Wrapping them up in burlap and basically attaching them to our back or attaching them into big crates them pulling them up the cliffside,” Blackwell said. “They’re pokey for sure and that’s the thing about working with cactus… you get used to being poked a lot.”

Cloning the mother plant requires expertise

Steven is now working to hand pollinate them.

“I’m covered up in a mesh cloth because we don’t want other pollinators to come in and cross with other similarly or closely related species,” he said. “These are actually clones of the mother plants.”

After the construction is complete, the Hedgehog Cactus will return

From here, they will be able to conserve the seeds and grow them out to put back into the wild when the bridge is complete.

“To provide nectar sources for pollinators such as hummingbirds and other insects and things that all rely on these plants,” Blackwell.

It’s a win-win. Crews are upgrading an important link for drivers from eastern Arizona to the Phoenix Metro area, while a special part of Arizona is being preserved.

“It’s valuable for future generations, for my kids for your kids,” Fife said.