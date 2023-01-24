San Tan Valley school put on lockdown after suspect gets on campus

The Combs Middle School campus was placed on lockdown after a man trying to outrun deputies got onto school property.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Combs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man trying to outrun law enforcement got onto school property.

The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. A passenger in that vehicle had a warrant for their arrest, prompting him to jump out and run toward the middle school, according to J.O. Combs Unified School District.

The man scaled a fence and trespassed onto school property.

Combs Middle School was put on lockdown until deputies took the man into custody and the campus was searched for weapons. The lockdown has since been lifted.

"PCSO has deemed that there is no threat to the staff and students on campus, however parents are now able to pick up their students should they wish to do so," the district wrote in a statement.

