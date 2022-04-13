'We just want our family member back': San Tan Valley family seeks lost, possibly stolen bulldog

Nathan the English Bulldog has been since Sunday night and the Barretts believe someone may have taken him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A San Tan Valley family is searching for a missing child, but that child has four legs and fur.

Nathan the English Bulldog has been missing since Sunday night, and Josh and Marie Barrett believe someone may have taken him.

“We just want our family member back, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to get him back. We love him. He’s part of our family,” Josh Barrett said.

“It’s not like he’s a lab and he can go running off and disappear,” Marie Barrett said. “He’s an English bulldog. They walk for a while and then they get tired and they plop down and they breathe it out.”

Nathan was last seen in the neighborhood, and the Barretts don’t believe his stubby little legs could have taken him very far from home. That’s why they believe someone may have taken him.

“Well we hope nobody took him,” Josh Barrett said. “We sincerely hope somebody just hasn’t seen the information we’ve put out there.”

The Barretts have blanketed the area with 300 posters, all featuring Nathan’s face. No one has responded to the posters, which has further raised their suspicions.

“We think that with all of the information out there and with it being so close to our house that someone would’ve come forward by now with him,” Josh Barrett said. “If you do have him, we want him.”