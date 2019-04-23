The temps are starting to heat up in Valley, and it's about time to start making a list of ways to stay cool out there.

Well, starting in May you'll be able to add at least one thing to that list.

The Salt River Tubing is set to open for its 2019 season. Opening day is Saturday, May 11.

The floating festivities will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The latest tube rental is at 1 p.m.

"Salt River Tubing's Floating Beach Blast has become an Arizona tradition that millions of floaters have enjoyed for over thirty-eight years," Salt River Tubing said in a release. "Relax and float on the cool and refreshing, mountain-stream waters and experience the natural wonders of the "mini-Grand Canyon" of Tonto National Forest."

The cost is $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube and parking is free. That cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride.

For more information, visit the Salt River Tubing website.