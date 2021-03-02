Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will operate at 17% capacity due to Covid-19

Spring training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will look different this year due to Covid-19.

PHOENIX — Arizona is two weeks away from major league pitchers and catchers representing 15 Major League teams taking the field for Spring Training. Pre-Sale tickets will be available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for the 2021 season starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.

There’s been debate from the Arizona Cactus League Association if they should go ahead with the start of spring training. Last week officials and valley leaders sent Major League Baseball (MLB) a letter recommending a delay in Maricopa County due to the pandemic.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) rejected a proposal by MLB to delay the start of the season.

Salt River Fields will be operating only at 17% capacity which means at most there will be around 2200 fans per game. They are reducing the capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. The stadium has installed hand sanitizer locations throughout the stadium.

Here is what to expect if you plan on attending Spring training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick:

Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times unless you are eating or drinking.

Prohibited face coverings: open-chin triangle bandanas, costume masks, face coverings containing valves, mesh materials, or holes of any kind.

To further protect fans and staff, the eating and drinking of food & beverages must be done in a stationary location, such as your seating location and not while actively walking.

All face coverings must: fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin & fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of the face.

Salt River Fields is a CASHLESS facility. No cash will be accepted at any time.

Unfortunately, players will not be able to sign autographs before or during the game.

The Cold Stone Fun Field will be closed during all games.

No smoking of any kind including vaping.

No spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.)

Tickets and seating will be limited.

Unfortunately, season tickets are not available for the 2021 Spring Training season.

Tickets will be sold in 2, 4 & 6 groups or “pods” to help maximize social distancing within the stadium.

Pods will be space at least 6 feet away from each other.

ALL GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES, EXCEPT WHEN THEY ARE EATING/DRINKING IN THEIR SEATS.

Seats within 6 feet of the warning track and 12 feet from the dugouts will not be sold for all games.

All box offices will be open to purchase tickets via contactless payment (i.e., credit card, debit card, Apply Pay, etc.) with social distancing promoted inline queues.