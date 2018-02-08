PHOENIX - In a statement released Thursday, Safeway said it will not be rebuilding the Phoenix store that was destroyed by a fire three weeks ago.

"This decision was extremely difficult to make. In the days after the fire our team thoroughly evaluated every aspect associated with rebuilding, taking into account that the store had been there for more than thirty years," Lori Raya, president of the Southwest Division for Safeway and Albertsons, said in a release.

The store at 35th and Northern avenues burned to the ground on July 11. Officials said a strong monsoon storm was a factor in sparking the massive fire.

Raya added, "While we will miss this Safeway store, there are several other stores in the area that can continue to serve this community."

Employees at the location have been relocated to other stores in Phoenix and surrounding areas and have received continuous compensation, according to the release.

As for the customers, the release listed some of the other Safeway and Albertsons stores in the area of 35th Ave and Northern:

Safeway 810 E. Glendale Ave Phoenix Glendale & 7th St

Albertsons 8035 N 19th Ave Phoenix 19th Ave & Northern

Safeway 3450 West Bell Road Phoenix Bell Rd & 35th Ave

Safeway 4811 North 83rd Avenue Phoenix 83rd Ave & Camelback

Safeway 12320 North 83rd Avenue Peoria 83rd & Cactus

Safeway 13440 North 7th Street Phoenix 7th St & Thunderbird

Safeway 520 West Osborn Road Phoenix 7th Ave & Osborn

