Halloween is a wonderful time for people of all ages to explore their imaginations and get creative. However, history shows it can be dangerous for youngsters as they go door-to-door, encountering strangers.

Safety experts at Alpha Krav Maga tell 12 news there are simple steps to take when it comes to child safety as they stroll around at night.

Kids of all ages like Nicolas, Kennedy and Alyssa are training to react if approached by a bully or stranger.

“I'm going to do what I just learned and possibly punch them and kick them,” Nicolas said.

Coach and father Jack Arnold says your children can never be too prepared to protect themselves.

“Learning it at a young age is fantastic especially developing coordination, self-confidence, she's a very outgoing sees that development,” Coach Arnold said.

The techniques taught at Alpha Krav Maga in Gilbert help harness muscle memory for the students and allow them to strategize for their personal safety. Parents like Sheri Sarras encourage others to get their kiddos in on the training and be self-aware at all times

“It's all about get out of my boundary, get away and move on,” she said.

The overall objective is to create real-life scenarios, so that kids can fend for themselves and react immediately if faced with danger.

