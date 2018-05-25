The first day of Phoenix Comic Fest has come to an end. Security was a big focus a year after an alleged gunman targeted an actor.

Jason David Frank is best known for his role as the Green Ranger. Police say Matthew Sterling targeted Frank at Comicon last year, making it into the first day of the convention with an arsenal of weapons.

“He said, ‘He was here to kill you. And not only that, he had a reminder on his phone that said to kill JDF,’” Frank recalled.

Despite the scare, Frank is back, and so are increased security measures. Fans are allowed to bring in props, but they have to walk through metal detectors and wand checks.

This is the first time the actor has ever been searched at a festival.

“This is probably the safest con in the whole entire world right now,” Frank said.

Frank says other large comic conventions aren’t following in Phoenix’s footsteps, and his terrifying close call is prompting him to push for changes like we’re seeing here.

“If blood shed, it would change the rules. Let’s stop it before the blood sheds,” he said.

