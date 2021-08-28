RV owner gets minor burns in Phoenix vehicle fire

The RV was fully engulfed and flames were extending to an O'Reilly Auto Parts building when fire crews arrived, according to officials.

PHOENIX — A man sustained minor burns after his RV caught fire in an O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot on Saturday evening.

According to Phoenix fire officials, firefighters were dispatched to the store located near 32nd Street and McDowell Road for reports of a car fire.

When crews arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed and flames extending onto the building, officials said.

All customers and employees were safely evacuated and firefighters determined that the flames did not enter the building, officials said.

The owner of the RV was transported to the hospital for minor burns to his hands, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Structure Fire at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store near 32nd St & McDowell. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zaug0LT87M — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 29, 2021

