Rollover crash near Tonopah leaves man dead

The vehicle involved in the crash was reportedly traveling on Harquehala Valley Road when it left the roadway and went over the I-10 and landed in the median.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A man is dead after a crash near Tonopah.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 at milepost 81 around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on Harquehala Valley Road when it left the roadway, went over the I-10 and landed in the median, officials said. A man was driving the vehicle and he was pronounced dead on the scene when crews arrived.

MCSO traffic investigators are currently investigating what led to the crash. It is not known at this time if speed and or alcohol were factors in the incident.

Harquehala Valley Road is expected to be shut down for several hours but traffic will not be affected, authorities said. The I-10 will remain open.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube