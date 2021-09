The southbound lanes of I-17 have reopened after the crash closed the freeway.

PHOENIX — A rollover collision on Interstate-17 in south Phoenix has killed one person Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., officials from the Department of Public Safety said.

Crews shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 195 briefly but traffic has reopened on the freeway.

