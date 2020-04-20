Rocker Roger Miret riding out pandemic in the Valley but keeping close eye on New York City

Agnostic Front lead vocalist Roger Miret talks about how coronavirus has affected the music industry and his hometown New York City.

PHOENIX — For nearly 40 years, New York Hardcore legend Roger Miret has been lead vocalist of the band Agnostic Front.

Roger and his wife Emily moved to the valley in 2006, but he lived in New York City for many years.

He says he enjoys the warm weather and beauty the area has to offer.

“Back then, I said if there’s anywhere I would love to live, I’ve traveled the United States and if there’s anywhere I’d love to live it would be here, so be it," Miret says.

He’s been keeping up with his friends and band members back on the East Coast.

“I may be here living here but my heart belongs in New York and will always be in New York City and still is to this day with everything going on."

The band was supposed to go on tour in late April and then to Europe in June, but the virus has put the music industry on hold.

"The whole music industry is in shambles, everybody’s re-booking, everybody’s trying to get certain dates because there’s only so many venues and you have to re-book everything and who knows if that gets pushed back," Miret said.

Still, he’s very thankful for all the first responders and essential workers on the front lines. He says he’s looking forward to the day when the band can get back on the road.

"I think maybe we'll come out of it as better humans, maybe we'll just know what it's like to be alive, that's my message to everybody," Miret said.

