SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When temperatures crank outside, it can be tough to entertain the kiddos.

There is a spot near Scottsdale that will not only keep the family busy but will also teach them a ton about gems and minerals.

The Four Peaks Mining Company has the Arizona Four Peaks Amethyst mine up on Four Peaks. It is believed to be the only precious stone mine in the U.S. that requires a helicopter to take supplies in and out.

Anyone who is interested can experience a replica of the mine near Scottsdale, next door to the OdySea Aquarium. The interactive mine gives young miners a helmet with a light and they can learn about minerals which are located all over the walls.

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m and the mining experience is free for all ages.