Phoenix company using robots to preserve the dying art of cursive handwriting

Phoenix company Handwrytten has come up with a way to keep the handwriting style alive with new technology.

PHOENIX — We're living in a digital world now where the keyboard has replaced the pen. While it may be more efficient or more productive, creative handwriting is becoming a lost art.

A Phoenix company called Handwrytten founded in 2014 has come up with a way to keep the art form alive with their own new technology.

Walk into the company and you’ll encounter two rooms full of racks of machines buzzing with activity. Upon closer look the machines are robots handwriting – so to speak – with an actual ballpoint pen on stationery – thank you cards and personal notes.

"What I'm trying to do is provide a service where people can send a handwritten note in the same easy fashion as sending an email," said David Wachs, the CEO of Handwrytten.

The 115 robots designed by Handwrytten can produce about 10,000 notes a day using a Pilot G2 ballpoint pen attached to a robotic arm.

"There's just a different look when you use a real pen and see the ink follow the bumps in the paper," said Wachs.

Customers just log onto their website https://www.handwrytten.com/ and can choose from 25 styles from block to cursive, and it's all customizable.

"We have one client who has three children. She's actually having us replicate the handwriting style of her children in different phases of their lives," said Wachs.

The robots may be doing the work of humans. However, the robots can't do their jobs without humans. The company has a staff of 30 and they are currently hiring.

"Supporting the robots. Building the robots. Programing the robots. Filling the cards and all that. I'm proud we're a small business growing here in Phoenix, Arizona," said Wachs.