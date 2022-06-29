Long-time firefighter veteran named new Gilbert Fire Chief

A 23-year veteran of the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, Rob Duggan will be starting his new role on Jul. 11.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A long-time veteran of the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department (GFRD), Rob Duggan has been named as the town's next Fire Chief.

Chief Duggan has served with the GFRD for 23 years and holds over 30 years of public safety experience.

Town Manager Patrick Banger praised his efforts, saying "Chief Duggan has dedicated his career to the Gilbert community and we’re looking forward to having him continue to serve in this new leadership role."

For the past seven years, Chief Duggan served as an Assistant Fire Chief, overseeing several divisions within the department. He was the department liaison for the Gilbert Public Safety Memorial and 9/11 Memorial.

Chief Duggan had the following to say about his appointment:

“My vision and goals for the department are to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization, create a culture of innovation and pathways to innovate, and ensure we are the destination fire department by allowing our people to feel safe, valued, and have opportunities to thrive.”

The Gilbert Town Council confirmed Chief Duggan on Jun. 28. His first day on the job will be Jul. 11.

