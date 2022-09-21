'Beep, Beep!': Roadrunner hitches ride in truck at Lost Dutchman State Park

The Arizona State Parks Twitter account shared the crazy photo Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX — No one knows why the chicken crossed the road. It's an age-old conundrum that has perplexed humanity since the beginning of time.

But how about finding out why the roadrunner jumped in the truck?

Well, according to the Arizona State Parks Twitter account, the answer is simple. To escape a coyote.

In a scenario straight out of an episode of "Looney Tunes," the Twitter account tweeted out a photo of a roadrunner perched in the passenger seat of a ranger's truck at the Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona.

"POV: you were running away from the coyote and got confused," the tweet read.

📸: Ranger Jackie at Lost Dutchman State Park gets a surprise hitchhiker in her ranger truck #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/D3JAE5fsmg — Arizona State Parks (@AZStateParks) September 21, 2022

The bird appeared to be staring out the windshield, presumably checking to make sure the coast was clear before scurrying back into the desert. No word on if Ranger Jackie aided in the bird's escape.

