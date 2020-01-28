MESA, Ariz. — Two men were arrested and a woman is in the hospital after a road rage incident in Mesa Monday night.

Police say a white SUV pulled onto Rio Salado Parkway from a street near Country Club Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a brown Toyota sedan was driving eastbound on Rio Salado Parkway as the SUV pulled into the roadway.

Andres Nunez was driving the sedan, Arturo Nunez was seated behind the driver and a woman was also in the car. Andres Nunez was enraged and began swerving into the SUV, police say.

Two women were in the SUV.

Andres Nunez pulled in front of the SUV in the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway and the vehicles stopped.

The people in both cars got out of their vehicles and were yelling at each other. Arturo Nunez was allegedly flashing gang signs, according to police.

Arturo Nunez hit the hood of the SUV and a woman from the SUV responded by hitting the hood of the sedan, police say.

The victims got back into the SUV as they noticed Andres Nunez had a gun. They drove into the parking lot. The SUV hit Arturo Nunez while fleeing, police said.

As the SUV tried to flee, Andres Nunez fired about 12 shots, according to witnesses. Eleven holes were found in the SUV, according to police.

The woman in the passenger seat of the SUV was struck twice in the leg and once in her shoulder.

Police arrived and arrested Arturo Nunez, Andres Nunez, and the woman in the sedan. Arturo Nunez was not compliant but was taken into custody after officers fired bean bag rounds at him, police say.

Police said Monday night that the victim who was shot was in "potentially critical condition."

Andres Nunez

MCSO

Andres Nunez is facing two charges of aggravated assault and other charges related to the shooting.

Arturo Nunez

MSCO

Police are recommending gang-related charges against Arturo Nunez.