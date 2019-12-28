PHOENIX — Phoenix has long been considered one of the more affordable places to live in the country. But that may be changing.

According to U.S. News & World Report, even those in the middle class have struggled to make ends meet as rent has risen 7% in the last year.

In some ways Phoenix — now the nation’s fifth largest city — has been a victim of its own success, U.S. News reports.

People flock here from places like California for affordability. And snowbirds come in from the north for a better lifestyle. This demand, though, comes at a cost for some.

“I was paying about $450 a month. And they wanted to raise it up to $740 a month,” Robert Lange said.

Lange had lived in his place for seven years and has been in the Valley for four decades. But for the past month or so, his time is split between the streets and a friend’s home.

“I went to every apartment complex around here, and the prices are just ridiculous,” he said. “It just seems like they all got together and coordinated.”

Downtown luxury apartment prices are less expensive than similar residences in other large cities. One bedrooms go for around $1,600 and two bedrooms for upwards of $2,000.

But U.S. News reports Phoenix’s rising rent is outpacing salaries. And according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a worker in Phoenix must earn $20 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment.

“Single mothers, people that are on disability, elderly, everybody is going to be affected by this,” Lange said.

“They make about the same amount as I…do on a fixed income. And they are not going to be able to afford a place to live…I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”