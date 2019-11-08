SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. —

Saturday night, before the Phoenix Rising took the field against the El Paso Locomotive the teams and fans honored the 22 victims of the shooting at an El Paso Walmart last Saturday.

There was a moment of silence before the game. And while the El Paso Locomotive continue to mourn for their city Phoenix Rising fans and players stood in solidarity with them.

Rising fans expressed their support for El Paso.

"It means a lot, just being from El Paso," one fan said.

"You know as much joy and fun as you can have in a soccer game, there's also important things going on in the world so it’s good to give that moment of silence," another fan said.

Organization leaders said it was important for them to show respect to their opponent.

The Phoenix Rising went on to beat El Paso 2-1.

Soloman Asante scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

The Rising is the top team in the United Soccer League. The team extended their league record winning streak to 13-straight.