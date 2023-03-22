Rim Rock neighborhood hard hit by flooding

The Rim Rock neighborhood is working to protect homes with rising water.

LAKE MONTEZUMA, Ariz. — The neighborhood impact was felt by many in the Sycamore Park area near Beaver Creek. Thankfully, the water started to recede late in the afternoon Wednesday on Beaver Vista Road. However, people who live in the area were out early grabbing sandbags and building barriers to protect their homes.

Arizona native Chris Shaffer was lending a hand to his neighbors, and told 12News that while the flooding is a familiar site it's an unwelcome occurrence for homeowners on Beaver Vista Road.

"Here we go folks! We’re just trying to sandbag as many homes as we can that are in harm's way, the plastic seemed to help a bit without sandbagging all the way up to the roof," Shaffer said.

Plenty of people living down the road are tired of the rinse and repeat, even declining to discuss the damage done to their homes, but rather let us see it for ourselves.

"We've tried to help them the best we can because the last time it came through here in 2019, it did quite a bit of damage and got inside the garage. You can slow it down, you can bag it up but it’s going get around the house and in, if there's a hole it's going to get in, doorways are the worst."

It's an obvious unstoppable flow, filling up their backyards, even breaking big trees and bringing debris up to the doorstep.

"We have seen giant logs, we’ve had several sycamore trees get knocked over, uprooted and dragged upstream and we don’t know where they are."

The only relief he explained, was having dealt with this before and braving the conditions, forgoing Yavapai County evacuation orders.

"They keep telling us to leave but you know people can be stubborn."

Many neighbors tell us because they’ve done this before they have the equipment to clean up. Time to rebuild and most importantly the tight knit community has each other.

