Rideshare passenger killed in crash with DPS trooper on I-10

The trooper had stopped to secure the scene of a car fire when the rideshare car struck their vehicle, pushing it into several others, officials say.

PHOENIX — The passenger in a rideshare car is dead after a crash with a DPS trooper on I-10 just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Captain Alan Haywood with the Department of Public Safety said that authorities responded to reports of a car fire near I-10 and Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe.

Troopers and fire crews found the car and were able to extinguish the flames. The three people who were in that car were standing on the side of the road, officials said.

While the trooper was parked with their lights on to secure the roadway, a Hyundai rideshare car crashed into the back of that patrol car, pushing it into the three people who were on the roadside.

The DPS trooper, the three bystanders, and the two people in the rideshare car were taken to the hospital, Captain Haywood said.

Although most of their injuries were minor, the passenger of the rideshare car later died at the hospital.

Officials are investigating to determine if impairment or distracted driving was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

