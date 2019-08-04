SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A ride-share driver was killed after a suspect impaired driver left the roadway and then struck multiple vehicles, Scottsdale police say.

A vehicle was going north on Hayden Road Sunday afternoon when it left the road, drove up onto the sidewalk, over landscaping and then crashed into a ride-share vehicle on the Loop 101 off-ramp, according to police.

The crash caused the ride-share vehicle to run into a third vehicle, also stopped on the off-ramp.

The driver of the ride-share car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the ride-share car did not suffer injuries, police said.

Passengers in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said impairment is suspected in the crash.