Authorities find body of 21-year-old 700 feet below Flatiron peak

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded after a friend of the 21-year-old called 911 saying the man had slipped while taking a photo.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to recover the body of a 21-year-old 700 feet below a Valley hiking trail.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Flatiron trail on Monday after a report that Richard Jacobson had fallen from the mountain, deputies said.

The 911 caller, who has yet to be identified, told authorities that he and Jacobson were camping on top of the mountain when Jacobson slipped and fell while trying to take a picture, the sheriff's office said.

It was not stated how much time had passed between when authorities got the 911 call and when they found Jacobson's body.

The sheriff's office asked for the assistance of a Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger to help recover Jacobson's body.

