Reward now $40,000 for information on Mesa drive-by shooting suspect who killed 1-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — The reward for information leading to the arrest of a drive-by shooting suspect who shot seven people and killed a 1-year-old now stands at $40,000, up from $20,000, Mesa police announced Thursday.

On Oct. 16 just before 9:30 p.m., a silver KIA Soul drove past an outdoor taco shop at Guadalupe and Dobson Roads and witnesses saw and heard gunfire come from the vehicle.

Four children, ages 1, 6, 9 and 16 were shot as well as three adults. One-year old, Sebastian Duran, did not survive his injuries.

Mesa PD released body camera footage from responding officers two weeks ago.

The YouTube video shows new body camera footage from responding officers including information that one person was shot in the leg and another in the head. Specifics on victims were not provided.

According to the video, one of the victims, who is 9 years old, was shot through the pelvis. Saddening audio between the responding officer and the child shows fear of the incident in a new light since it happened.

The video is meant to once again push the public toward assisting the police in identifying the person, or people, responsible.

On Oct. 21, Mesa police served a search warrant they said was connected to the incident for a gray Kia Soul, but further information or confirmation that it was the vehicle has not been made.

The Mesa Police Department is asking anyone who has information surrounding this incident to please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.