'It feels good that they are safe': Retired firefighter saves two kids from house fire in south Phoenix

Retired firefighter Dana Lambert saw smoke near 24th Street and Southern Avenue and immediately jumped into action.

PHOENIX — A retired Phoenix firefighter is being hailed a hero after he rescued two children from a house fire in south Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix firefighters said Dana Lambert saw smoke coming from the home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue and immediately headed in that direction.

"The neighbors are screaming that there are two girls inside. Propane tanks are blowing up on the right side of the house," said Lambert.

Officials said when Lambert arrived at the home, he observed two girls, ages 7 and 14, trapped in the house and assisted them to safety.

"One of the girls wanted to get her puppy. So we went back and got her puppy," said Lambert.

Phoenix fire crews worked with the retired firefighter in search and fire control efforts. Officials said firefighters were able to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

Authorities said the kids were not injured and have been reunited with their family.

"They are very scared, and their home is destroyed, and their parents aren't there, so when the mom comes, or the aunt comes, it's a deep moment for me, too. It makes you cry because it feels good that they are safe," said Lambert.

The Phoenix Fire’s Community Assistance Program (CAP) is assisting the displaced family with finding accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

