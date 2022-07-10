'As hard as it may be, we will move forward': Residents describe chaotic moments of massive fire in north Phoenix

More than 80 men, women, and children are displaced.

PHOENIX — What was supposed to be a "normal" day was anything but for Cristian Barrera.

Barrera and several of her neighbors are looking for a new place to live after a third-alarm fire erupted at their apartment complex in north Phoenix Thursday night.

"People were screaming fire," said Barrera. "We were a little bit disheveled, of course, because you expect the day to be normal and come home and see your home set ablaze. It's kinda, you feel a certain way," Barrera added. "I'm kind of shell-shocked."

Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters were called to an apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue. Residents said flames erupted from a house next door and quickly spread.

"A lot of people were running around, running around saying to get out of the building," said Tommy Valadez.

"I think that it's better that we're all still alive and together because things we can replace, but we can't replace each other," added Valadez.

The building is destroyed. More than 80 men, women, and children have nowhere to go.

"It's heartbreaking," said Valadez.

Karla Marlene Lopez told 12News that her family lost almost everything, including furniture, beds, TVs, and money.

"All our things were lost. We could not get anything," she said. "I got home from work, and I'm still wearing the same clothes. We did not save anything, things were lost. We have no help."

"Fortunately, I had my phone and my wallet. That's about it," said Valadez.

Now, as they try and pick up the pieces, they're doing what they can to stay strong and look ahead.

"Unfortunately, this happened yesterday; today is a new day; as hard as it may be, we will move forward," said Valadez.

The American Red Cross said they've set up a shelter near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue in north Phoenix for those affected. They'll also start processing claims to help people with further assistance. For assistance, call 1-800-842-7349.

