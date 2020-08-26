Residents in Phoenix speak about massive fire from under-construction apartment complex

An apartment building that was under construction near 12th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix caught on fire early Tuesday. No one was injured.

PHOENIX — Residents in Phoenix woke up to a frightening scene on Tuesday morning.

People like Doris Dominguez, who lives near 12 Street and Indian School Road, woke up to a giant fire after a two-story apartment complex that was under construction went up in flames.

Dominguez said the moment her neighbors knocked on the door, she could feel the heat from the massive two-alarm fire.

"My neighbor came and banged on my door around 5:30 in the morning and she said the apartments are on fire and my first thought was, 'Oh my gosh, there's people who live there,'" Dominguez said.

She was avidly describing the blaze and all the debris that was practically landing on her doorstep.

"I was scared because there was ashes going up, and the ashes were like black so they were a little bit on fire and I was afraid they would catch a tree on fire or one of our houses on fire," she told 12 News.

Phoenix Fire crews attacking the massive flames from all sides, in an effort to keep it from spreading to both homes and the new complex across the street.

"I came out of my apartment about quarter to 6 and saw humongous flames behind that building right there," Greg Petite said.

He says he's been living at the new apartments across the street for several months and watched as fire crews rolled in to knock out the flames.

"It burned so quick because it was just all wood," he added.

Luckily, no one was injured during the hours long firefight.

"It did happen early in the morning so the sun was coming up but what would've happened at 1 o'clock or 2 o'clock in the morning? Who know what would've happened," she said.

"My neighbors were coming home from work and reported it. What would've happened if they didn't see it? It could've gotten way worse."