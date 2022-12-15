Residents evacuated after flooding in Scottsdale condo

More than 60 condos have been evacuated after flooding occurred on several floors of a Scottsdale building.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Several residents of a Scottsdale condo building have been evacuated after flooding was found on all floors.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, 63 units were evacuated Thursday morning from the complex near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Scottsdale fire crews were on scene at the three-story building and are assisting with occupant services and APS.

There is no word yet on what caused the flooding or when residents can return to their homes.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

