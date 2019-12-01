MESA, Ariz. — Multiple residents were displaced Saturday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson roads.

Mesa Fire and Medical responded to an apartment fire around 9 a.m.

At their arrival, crews found that two levels were involved, Mesa Fire & Medical said.

Fire crews rescued multiple occupants from balconies.

Residents will be relocated due to the smoke and fire damage, Mesa fire said.

No fatalities were reported.

It’s unknown how the fire started, and the investigation is ongoing.