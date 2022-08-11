'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix

The deaths of people living in "The Zone," trash and human waste littering the area, and tanking property values were listed by residents as reasons for the lawsuit.

The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near

Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows.

The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th and 15th Avenues and between Van Buren and Grant streets in downtown Phoenix. This area, which has seen an increase in an unsheltered population in recent years, is known as "The Zone" and it's considered to be the largest homeless encampment in Arizona.

The lawsuit claims city officials' actions violate Arizona's constitution by depriving the encampment's residents and the plaintiffs of liberty and property without any due process of law. The lawsuit also claims the city is violating the state's constitution for not enforcing numerous laws within the encampment.

The plaintiffs listed numerous aspects of the encampment that they found unacceptable, including:

A "great humanitarian crisis" driven by daily deaths within the encampment

Policies put in place by Phoenix officials neglecting and worsening the crisis

Residents being subjected to violence and property damage

Dropping property values

Trash and human waste littering the area

Ilan Wurman, one of the attorneys representing plaintiffs in this case, hopes the lawsuit will lead to a declaration that the conditions in "The Zone" constitute as a public nuisance and that the City will have to react to that.

"The conditions out there constitute a public nuisance," Wurman stated. "Once we get that declaration of a public nuisance, the City of Phoenix has no choice. It must abate public nuisance. That is the law."

Read the full lawsuit here:

In 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in Martin v. Boise that it was unconstitutional for municipalities to criminalize sleeping in public if the city doesn't have enough shelter beds. At this time, the City of Phoenix does not have enough shelter space to serve all those who need help.

"We are not challenging that ruling at all," Wurman said. "We unquestionably do not want the City of Phoenix to send these homeless individuals to jail."

Instead, he feels the city is not doing enough to keep the area safe and sanitary.

"...to think it's okay to let this population live in such terrible conditions. We want the City of Phoenix to do something about this unimaginable situation we think it has created."

The state’s largest shelter, Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, is right in the heart of downtown Phoenix and in the center of "The Zone" encampment.

CASS added more beds in June, according to its website, bringing the total to 600, which are typically all full. The shelter estimates more than 1,100 people are living on the streets outside the shelter.

This year, the city is investing nearly $50 million ($49.9 M) in resources to help the crisis. About $28 million budgeted for shelters; $4.7 million for rapid rehousing; $8.3 million for outreach; and $9 million for mental health services.

And in 2022 the city has an additional $70.5 million from the federal government in ARPA, or COVID relief, funding earmarked for affordable housing and homelessness programs.

The City of Phoenix has not responded to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit at the time of publication.

