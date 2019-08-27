PHOENIX — Emergency responders from Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and Scottsdale rescued a man stuck on Camelback Mountain, Tuesday morning.

The area fire departments were called out to the incident near McDonald Drive involving a 47-year-old man.

The man was reportedly hiking since 8:30 a.m. around Echo Canyon. He went off the trail and got stuck on a ledge, according to first responders.

A rescuer rappelled partially down the mountain with the man. Eventually, they were able to get to the ground and walk down the rest of the way to safety.

This was the second mountain rescue in this area recently.