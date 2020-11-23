Rescue offers chance to foster cats and dogs over Thanksgiving weekend

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue has 100 pets waiting for a foster home

TEMPE, Ariz. — More people will be opting to stay home this year because of the pandemic but it doesn’t mean you have to spend the Thanksgiving weekend alone.

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe has a program where you can foster a dog or cat over the holiday weekend.

“We have right around 100 pets that are looking for foster homes,” said Josie Gaieck with Lost Our Home Rescue.

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue is looking for foster homes over Thanksgiving – pick them up Wednesday – and back to the shelter next week.

“Giving that pet a break really boosts their morale. Gives them a little bit of a reset. Helps them to destress quite a bit and really helps improve their adoptability,” said Gaieck.

Gaieck says the foster pets can also provide temporary companionship for those who’ve been cooped up in isolation at home during the pandemic.

“Does take a toll on people’s mental health. So, having a pet come to your home. Something to give you a little affection. A little bit of love. Something to take care of. Something to bond with has really been helpful.”

The foster team at the shelter is accepting applications online right now and will match you up with the right pet that fits your lifestyle. They even take care of all the pet supplies.