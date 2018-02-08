PHOENIX — Traffic fatalities in Arizona are at a ten year high, according to a new study by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Exactly 1,000 died in motor vehicle accidents last year. That breaks down to one person every eight hours and 46 minutes.

Traffic deaths in Arizona rose a third straight year.

"No question, the trend is going up on the number of fatalities, and it’s not easy to pinpoint why," said Alberto Gutier with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Speed and reckless driving, impairment (both drug and alcohol-related) and, not wearing seatbelts were the leading factors in traffic deaths.

Pedestrians accounted for nearly a quarter of the 1,000 people killed-- a 17 percent increase from 2016.

Just Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was killed crossing a Phoenix street in a hit-and-run crash.

Perhaps more worrisome, is that the trend seems to be rising, according to Gutier whose office has been keeping track of the 2018 numbers.

"My projection is that 2018 is going to be very high above the 1,000. That’s my prediction," said Gutier. "I think it's something that we have to address somehow."

