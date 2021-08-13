Renovations of the Mesa Arizona Temple are almost complete, visitors center opening this weekend

The Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has undergone years of construction, including a brand new visitors center.

MESA, Ariz. — Renovations of the Mesa, Arizona Temple are almost complete.

The Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has undergone years of construction, including a brand new visitors center showcasing Mesa's rich history.

The visitors center is a unique place for people to learn and celebrate Mesa’s diverse history and spiritual heritage. Free to the public and opening Aug. 14, this modernized center is also specially designed to help young adults feel a spirit of belonging.

The center moved off temple grounds and now sits across the street.

"The first visitors center was built in 1951 and it was just an office of information," Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said.

The new center has so much more, like technology to track your ancestry. meditation pods, and art.

"I dedicated this building as a place of gathering and as a place of inspiration," Elder Soares added.

FIRST LOOK: Mesa Temple Visitors’ Center officially opens tomorrow @12News pic.twitter.com/KaCDu20o1H — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) August 13, 2021

The center is the first phase of the reopening of the Mesa Arizona Temple, which has been going through three years of construction and renovation.

The Temple will open for public tours on Oct. 16 and stay open until Nov. 20, except for Sundays. Reserve your free tickets online.

Olympian Mykayla Skinner was at Friday's first-look tour. She said the visitors center and temple hold a special place in her heart.

"My sister got married in this temple, so it's really cool to come back and to see how much it has been improved and it's just so beautiful," Skinner said.

The center officially opens Saturday at 9 a.m.

