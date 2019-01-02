PHOENIX — A mourning relative of the murdered pregnant Lyft driver told 12 News the family of the mother and her unborn child were hoping to welcome the new baby on the very day they were killed.

The family was left with only memories of Kristina Howato, a single mother of two with a third child on the way.

“She was a happy person,” the relative said, asking to remain anonymous.

“Her due date was that Sunday she got killed,” the relative said.

The relative shared some of the things that made Howato and her family smile.

“She liked going out to the park, loved her kids very much. She spoiled them. She took them to the zoo and she worked a lot,” the relative said.

Howato was stabbed to death while driving for Lyft. Tempe police said the suspect behind the gruesome crime is Fabian Durazo.

Durazo sat behind bars at the Maricopa County Jail. He was extradited from the La Paz County Jail Thursday.

Howato was working to make ends meet and be ready for the little girl she would name Theora.

The relative said Howato planned to “raise her with the Hopi values and traditions.”

Clothes and toys were already in place to welcome the new baby in the Hopi way.

“The mother-in-law would come and wash the baby’s hair and give the baby a name and all the aunties would bring blankets,” the relative said.

Instead, the family was left mourning a mother and child who never had the chance to look into each other’s eyes.

Lyft drivers scheduled a procession for Thursday at 7 p.m. honoring Howato and her unborn baby.

Durazo was scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time Thursday night.