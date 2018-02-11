MESA, Ariz. - Parents of Red Mountain High School students received a letter from the principal Thursday saying a student was arrested after bringing a gun on campus.

According to the principal, the gun was unloaded, but the student did bring two bullets. The student showed the gun to several other students while it was in his backpack.

The principal and student resource officer immediately went to the classroom where the student was an confiscated his items when it was reported by the students he showed the gun to.

It is unknown if any threats were made or if the student had any other intentions with the weapon.

Below is the full letter sent to parents via Red Mountain High School:

Today, a student brought an unloaded gun and two bullets to school. The student showed the gun to several other students while it was in a backpack. These students reported seeing the weapon to administration. The SRO and I immediately responded to the classroom and confiscated the items. The student involved was arrested and will also be disciplined according to district policy.

Thank you to the students who embodied The Red Mtn Way and came forward with the important safety information.

It takes all of us to keep Red Mountain safe. Please remind your child that weapons of any kind are not allowed at school, in parked cars or on the bus. Also encourage your child to speak up if they see or hear anything that may threaten the safety of our community.

Thank you for your continued support and for placing your trust in Red Mountain High School.