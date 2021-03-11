Red-light runner accused of killing another motorist in west Phoenix crash

Phoenix police said a driver ran a red light Monday afternoon and caused a deadly collision involving multiple vehicles.

PHOENIX — A 57-year-old motorist died Monday after another driver allegedly ran a red light in west Phoenix and smashed into their vehicle.

The Phoenix Police Department said the driver of a Ford pickup truck failed to stop at the Thomas Road and 55th Avenue intersection and struck a Nissan Versa traveling south.

The impact caused the truck to hit two other vehicles parked at the intersection, police said.

The Nissan's driver, Aurea Lilia Gomez-Gamaro, was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

Phoenix police said the truck's driver did not appear impaired and didn't sustain any serious injuries. Police did not disclose whether the driver may face any criminal charges or citations.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: