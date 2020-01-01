PHOENIX — A group of residents and council members gathered in north Phoenix Wednesday to express their frustration at a recent decision by the city council that puts an end to the city’s red light cameras.

The group, Red Means Stop Traffic Safety Alliance, gathered at the corner of 7th Street and Bell Road to call on the city to reverse its decision.

“I’m here peacefully protesting the taking down of our red-light cameras,” said City Councilwoman Debra Stark of District 3. “I believe in the red-light cameras. I believe they help save lives. It’s just tragic our council voted against this.”

The group consisted of people whose lives were affected by people who chose to run a red light.

“Losing a child is a difficult thing,” said Barbara Hoffman.

Hoffman’s son, 14-year-old Michael Hoffman, was killed by a man who ran a red light in 2014.

“I do see that the red-light running cameras do save lives, and every time they shut them off I think of another mom who might go through what I went through," she said.

A group gathered in north Phoenix, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, to protest the City of Phoenix’s decision to allow the contract to run the red-light camera to expire, effectively shutting down the cameras.

Chris Latella/12 News

The Phoenix City Council decided to seek new bids from companies who would take over the red-light camera program. The most recent contract was set to expire on December 31, 2019.

In their December meeting, the council considered extending the current contract until a new company could be chosen.

“It is difficult to understand how we can, with a clean conscience, make a decision that has to potential to actually more dangerous than they already are,” said Captain P.J. Dean of the Phoenix Fire Department at the December city council meeting.

“It shows that twice as many cameras are in the minority, low-income areas” Councilman Michael Nowakowski pointed out on a small map during the meeting. “It doesn’t make sense. And not in the top 10 areas where there are accidents.”

Whether politics or economics was the driving factor in the city council’s decision, members of Red Means Stop would be quick to point out that this is one of those issues where lives are literally on the line.

Maria Wojtczak, an alliance member, shook her head at Wednesday’s rally.

“It’s a tragedy that these cameras are being taken away. It’s just a tragedy.”

