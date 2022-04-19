Red Cross responding after 2 Valley fires displace numerous families

A fire at a Glendale condo and another at a Mesa apartment complex early Tuesday morning has left multiple families displaced, fire officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The Red Cross is assisting numerous families in the Valley after multiple fires displaced them early Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the organization.

A fire in Mesa displaced 12 residents at an apartment complex after a vehicle fire reportedly spread to surrounding apartments, the Mesa Fire Department said. Firefighters saw flames coming through the roof of the third floor when they arrived on the scene.

All residents were evacuated without injury and over 50 firefighters are continuing to put out the blaze.

Another fire at a Glendale condo also displaced families, the city's fire department said. The fire started in the condo's attic and crews are still working to put it out.

Glendale firefighters have not confirmed how many people were displaced.

We have responded to two multi-family fires overnight. (1) Glendale near W. Thunderbird Rd. and W. 59th Av and (2) Mesa near E. University Dr. and N. Mesa Dr. We are assisting multiple families displaced from several units with their emergency needs. #Endhomefires #Soundthealarm pic.twitter.com/ugkTocwtt8 — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) April 19, 2022

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

Latest Arizona news